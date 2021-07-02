Blair William & Co. IL Takes $266,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Textron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

TXT stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.