BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Reaches $37.79 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $37.79 million and $897,794.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

