BMO Capital Markets Increases Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLLGF. CIBC boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.