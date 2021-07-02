Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

