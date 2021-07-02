Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Cut by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,224.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,308.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

