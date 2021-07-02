Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 1,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

