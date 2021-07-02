Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 46,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 614,632 shares.The stock last traded at $14.81 and had previously closed at $14.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

