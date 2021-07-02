BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

BP stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

