Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the May 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 2,221,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.80.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

