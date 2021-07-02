Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

