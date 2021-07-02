Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $117,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,380.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $4,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.47. 187,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

