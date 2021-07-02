Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 5,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

