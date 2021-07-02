Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $65,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,058,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $36,043,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $35,143,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

