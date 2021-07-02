Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.