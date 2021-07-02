Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post sales of $22.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $96.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $107.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

DCPH stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $36.45. 125,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,068. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after buying an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

