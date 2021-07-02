Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $613.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.70 million and the highest is $634.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48. Griffon has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

