Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. 29,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Infinera by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

