Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $4.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 1,883,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,987. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

