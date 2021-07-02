Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.95. ICF International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,251. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

