Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 795,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,094. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sealed Air by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sealed Air by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.