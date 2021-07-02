Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $649.03 Million

Brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $649.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.90 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $584.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.63. 148,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,494. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

