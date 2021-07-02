Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price at $31.60

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of AMTX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 9,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,867. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $306,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.
