Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price at $31.60

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 9,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,867. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.13.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $306,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

