Brokerages Set Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Target Price at $29.80

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of APR opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $23,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

