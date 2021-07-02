Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $18.27

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 142,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

