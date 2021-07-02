Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $114.44

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

BC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. 290,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

