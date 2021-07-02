Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $53.75

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

