Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $34.79

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Criteo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

