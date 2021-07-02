Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $39.50

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.