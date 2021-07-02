Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) PT at $13.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 8,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,433 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSKR remained flat at $$21.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 546,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,187. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

