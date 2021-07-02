Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $116.43

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.