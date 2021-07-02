Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Target Price at GBX 2,601.67

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,601.67 ($33.99).

OCDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,992.52 ($26.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,973.26. The firm has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00.

In other Ocado Group news, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.