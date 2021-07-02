Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $282.13

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.20.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $300.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $305.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.