Brokerages Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target at $16.50

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 9,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.