Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $45.15

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

