Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $31.18

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

