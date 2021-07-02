Brokers Issue Forecasts for AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AeroVironment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Shares of AVAV opened at $100.50 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.91%.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

