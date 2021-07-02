Brokers Issue Forecasts for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

