Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visteon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visteon in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.48 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

