Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

