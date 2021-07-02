Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 39,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,335,742 shares.The stock last traded at $52.16 and had previously closed at $52.45.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 701,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

