Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYUP opened at $25.15 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

