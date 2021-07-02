Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Lowered to $59.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.93.
BLDR stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
