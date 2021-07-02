Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Lowered to $59.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.93.

BLDR stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

