Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURBY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

