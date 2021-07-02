Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

