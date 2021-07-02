Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
