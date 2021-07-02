Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,549 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,052 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. 678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

