Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.86 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $77,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.45. 62,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

