Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 740,637 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 2.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Truist Financial worth $253,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,019. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.