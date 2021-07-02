Business Credit Alliance Chain Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $62,499.13 and approximately $196.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 499,739,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

