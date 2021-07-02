Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in June

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,491.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $$28.70 during midday trading on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

